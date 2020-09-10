‘Blindspotting’ Series Starring Jasmine Cephas Jones Gets Greenlight at Starz

The series spinoff of “Blindspotting” has been officially ordered at Starz.

As Variety exclusively reported last October, the half-hour dramedy will see Jasmine Cephas Jones reprise her role as Ashley from the film. Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles (Rafael Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

The film’s writers, producers, and stars Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal will also write and executive produce the series. Casal will serve as showrunner in addition to playing the recurring role of Miles. Jones will serve as producer in addition to starring.

“Let us put you up on game, bruh,” Casal and Diggs said in a joint statement. “No description will encompass the complexity of a ‘Blindspotting’ series, ya dig? So just get juiced, cuz’ it stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, it’s set in Oakland and we’re making it, so it’s lightweight finna to be hella good and the soundtrack will indeed slap. OH BOY!”

Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, who produced the film, will also executive produce the series along with Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Palen previously served as Lionsgate’s chief brand officer and head of worldwide theatrical marketing for over 15 years. Lionsgate Television will produce, with Lionsgate also having produced the film. Starz’ senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “Blindspotting” on behalf of the network. Maggie Leung is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

“Rafael, Daveed and Jasmine created a beautiful film that we believe will translate perfectly into a compelling series for Starz,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz. “This provocative and powerful narrative couldn’t be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley’s perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with.”

“Blindspotting” debuted at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and received its theatrical release in July of that year. The film received widespread critical acclaim, currently holding a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to her role in “Blindspotting,” Jones is known for her dual roles in the Broadway smash hit “Hamilton,” in which she starred opposite Diggs. This would mark her first regular TV role, though she has appeared on shows like “Girls” and “Midnight, Texas.” Most recently she appeared in the Quibi series “#Freerayshawn” and HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher.”

“We’re proud to continue our relationship with such an incredibly talented creative team and excited to expand the world of Blindspotting into a television series,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “This is the type of bold, electrifying and impactful premium content that resonates with Starz audiences and we can’t wait to bring it to the screens.”

Casal and Diggs will next be seen opposite Ethan Hawke in the Showtime drama “The Good Lord Bird,” which will launch in October. Casal also recently wrote music for the Apple animated series “Central Park,” with Diggs lending his voice to the series. Diggs also currently stars on the TNT series “Snowpiercer.

Jones is repped by ICM, ATA Management & Jackoway Tyerman. Casal is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jacokway & Tyerman. Diggs is repped by WME, Brookside Artist Management, and Ziffren Brittenham.