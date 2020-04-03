‘Blindspot’ Season 5 Premiere Moved Up to April on NBC Due to Coronavirus

The fifth and final season of NBC’s “Blindspot” is moving up on the network’s schedule thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The final season of the thriller series was originally meant to air over the summer, but it will now premiere April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show will move to its normal 9 p.m. timeslot the following week on May 7.

Many networks have been making programming shifts in recent weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the world and virtually shut down the entertainment industry. Premiere dates have been pushed back or moved up in certain cases, while seasons of many shows have been cut short. Others will air a few episodes and resume production on their remaining episodes at a later date.

Season 5 of “Blindspot” begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power.

The cast also includes Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, and Ennis Esmer. Creator and writer Martin Gero serves as executive producer via Quinn’s House along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television serves as the studio.

The fourth season of “Blindspot” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers overall in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.