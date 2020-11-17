Blair Underwood Joins Bryan Cranston Showtime Series ‘Your Honor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blair Underwood is grabbing his reporter’s notepad and heading to the scene of “Your Honor.”

The former “L.A. Law” star has joined the cast of the Bryan Cranston limited series at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively. News of the addition comes less than three weeks ahead of the show’s premiere on Dec. 6.

Underwood is joining in the guest role of Roland Carter, an investigative reporter and close colleague of Robin Desiato, the deceased wife of Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston). “Your Honor” centers around Cranston’s respected New Orleans judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

The series, which is based on the Israeli show “Kvodo,” also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Hope Davis.

Underwood has been featuring heavily on Netflix of late, starring in three of the streamer’s shows (namely Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” “Dear White People,” and the Octavia Spencer limited “Self Made”) in the last two years. He previously spent a couple years as a series regular on ABC’s “Quantico,” and recurred on the Disney-owned network’s “Marvel’s AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” On the big screen, he can currently be seen in the satirical horror-comedy “Bad Hair,” which debuted last month.

The actor made his feature film directing debut in 2009 with “The Bridge to Nowhere,” and has more to come on that front including a project titled “Viral.” He is repped by ICM and Thruline Entertainment.

“Your Honor” is being executive produced by Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Peter Moffat is serving as showrunner and executive producer in addition to writing multiple episodes. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions.