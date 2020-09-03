‘Black-ish’ and ‘Mixed-ish’ Producer Peter Saji Re-Ups Overall Deal With ABC Signature

Peter Saji is staying put at Disney.

The “Black-ish” producer and “Mixed-ish” co-creator has signed a new multi-year overall deal with ABC Signature, under which he will continue to create and develop TV projects for the studio.

Saji signed his first overall with what was then ABC Studios in 2017 (Disney rebranded its TV units earlier this month), and he in fact began his career at Disney as part of the ABC Writers program back in 2007. News of Saji’s deal was announced by ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis.

“Peter has written some of the most evocative and important episodes of ‘Black-ish,’ and hit a real home run for us with ‘Mixed-ish,’” said Davis. “Keeping him at ABC Signature, where he started his career, was a huge priority for us and for me personally. He’s a spectacular talent and I’m so happy he’s staying in the family.”

Saji spent five seasons as a writer on “Black-ish,” penning big episodes like “Juneteenth,” “Purple Rain,” which were both recently re-broadcast by ABC amid the police brutality and racial justice protests that have been sweeping the nation. He also wrote the controversial 2018 episode “Please, Baby, Please.” ABC pulled the episode before it aired due to its political content, but Hulu recently released it following demands from Kenya Barris.

After “Black-ish,” Saji then co-created its spinoff “Mixed-ish,” which was renewed for a second season by ABC. Saji began his ABC career working comedies “Cougar Town” and “Cavemen.”

He is repped by Matt Rice at UTA, Ben Jacobson at The Framework Collective and Dan Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.