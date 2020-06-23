‘#blackAF’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“#blackAF” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

The single-camera comedy stars Kenya Barris as a fictionalized version of himself living with his wife and children in Los Angeles. Rashida Jones co-stars as his wife, Joya. Their children are played by Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

Barris and Jones also executive produce along with Hale Rothstein. Rothstein previously collaborated with Barris on his ABC series “Black-ish” and the Freeform spinoff “Grown-ish.” Barris produces via his company, Khalabo Ink Society.

The show is the first to be produced under Barris’ overall deal with the streaming giant. He made major waves when it was announced he was exiting his deal at ABC Studios for one reportedly worth nine figures at Netflix. He was one of several high-profile creators to make the move to the streaming service at the time, with others being Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.

“#blackAF” has received mixed reviews from critics, holding a 46% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote:

“The viewer who makes it to the end has seen hours’ worth of a person perpetually berating everyone around him for failing to meet his standard even as we see him do nothing to prove he lives up to it as a father, a husband, or as an artist. While Barris-the-character and Barris-the-person are different, the show also raises real questions about Barris’s skill as a creator of television when not hemmed in by the sort of guardrails that exist to protect artists from themselves. ‘Black-ish’ has, historically, been a really good show in part because of those guardrails. ‘#blackAF’ is a fiasco only interesting in the degree to which it detonates and, retroactively, somewhat spoils Barris’s work so far.