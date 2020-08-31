TV Ratings: ‘Black Panther’ and ABC Chadwick Boseman Tribute Top Sunday

Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman Friday, ABC aired “Black Panther” and a tribute to Boseman on Sunday night.

Both programs scored big numbers for the Disney-owned network, as viewers tune in to see the likes of fellow “Avengers” stars Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Winston Duke, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Rudd.

In total, 6.1 million viewers watched “Black Panther,” delivering a Sunday night-high 1.4 rating for the Disney-owned network. The remembrance special “A Tribute For a King,” followed with a 1.1 rating and 4.7 million viewers, the second largest tally on the night.

The tribute also featured words Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg. from “Avengers” director Joe Russo, Marvel chief Kevin Feige, Disney’s Bob Iger.

Elsewhere on the night, CBS came in a tie for second, with “Big Brother” ticking down from its last Sunday showing to a 0.9 rating and 3.8 million viewers. “Love Island” followed that with a 0.3 rating and 1.5 million viewers, even on its previous episode. Earlier in the night, a new edition of “60 Minutes” drew 6.1 million viewers and scored a 0.5 rating. An “NCIS: New Orleans” replay rounded things off with a 0.2 and just under 2 million viewers.

That tie for second was with NBC, which was dominated by sports coverage on Sunday night. An overrun of PGA BMA Golf Championship scored a 0.6 rating and 3.7 million viewers, while later on coverage of the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders scored a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million viewers. A “Cannonball” replay delivered a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million viewers in between the two.

