“Black Monday” has been renewed for Season 3 at Showtime.

The premium cabler has ordered another 10 episodes of the comedy series, which will go into production in 2021 and debut later that year.

The series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer as a crew of underdogs who cause the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. Recurring guest stars in Season 2 included Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Horatio Sanz, and Casey Wilson.

Season 2 followed Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) as they took over the TBD Group, while Mo (Cheadle) and Keith (Scheer) fled to Miami. Along the way, Blair used a congressman, Dawn used a college fund honcho, Keith got used by the Leighman Brothers and Tiff (Wilson) used her Georgina Jeans capital on a hot new trend – skants. In the end, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co.

Cheadle executive produces in addition to starring, with Rannells and Hall producing. The series was created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who also serve as executive producers and showrunners. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg also executive produce. The series is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television.

Cheadle in particular has received praise for his performance on the show. He has been nominated for the Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series the past two years.

On Wednesday, Showtime also announced that it was picking up a limited series revival of its hit drama “Dexter,” while Variety exclusively reported that the pilot “The President Is Missing” was not moving forward at the network. Showtime also gave a series order to the comedy “Flatbush Misdemeanors.”