‘Black Mirror’ Creators Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones Quit Production Label Amid Netflix Talks

“Black Mirror” creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have departed their Endemol Shine-backed production banner House of Tomorrow, Variety has confirmed.

The pair, who are long-time creative collaborators, resigned earlier last year, but officially stepped down as directors of the label this week. They set up the film and TV-focused House of Tomorrow in 2014 under Endemol Shine, which is currently in the process of being acquired by Banijay Group.

Brooker and Jones have been in talks with streaming giant Netflix since last summer, with discussions still ongoing. The streaming giant infamously swooped for “Black Mirror” from original U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 in 2015 in a headline-grabbing deal.

The platform has so far produced three seasons of the show under Netflix, as well as interactive special “Bandersnatch.” The rights to “Black Mirror,” however, are understood to remain with Endemol Shine – one of the company’s most important pieces of IP.

Variety understands that the question around IP ownership has been the snag in talks between the creators and Netflix thus far. If Brooker and Jones sign with Netflix, the streamer would need to effectively but the rights for themselves.

Variety understands that the business was effectively run by Jones and Brooker with a handful of staff, and will likely be shuttered following their departure.

The duo’s exit comes during an uncertain period for all Endemol Shine-owned production labels, which are to be merged into Marco Bassetti’s sprawling Banijay Group. The mega-merger, which is to create the world’s largest non-U.S. production outfit, is set to close this summer, Variety understands.

Endemol Shine declined comment. Netflix did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

More to come.