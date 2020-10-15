Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Patrisse Cullors is making a big step into the television business.

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter has signed her first over overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Characterized as multi-year and wide-ranging, the pact will see Cullors develop and produce original programming across all platforms, including broadcast, cable and streaming.

Cullors’ agreement encompasses scripted and unscripted series, longform series, animated and kids programming, as well as digital content. Together, WBTVG and Cullors will look to amplify the work of the Black Lives Matter, which Cullors started alongside Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi back in 2013, and create more opportunities for prominent Black storytelling. Precise terms for the deal have not been disclosed.

“Black voices, especially Black voices who have been historically marginalized, are important and integral to today’s storytelling. Our perspective and amplification is necessary and vital to helping shape a new narrative for our families and communities. I am committed to uplifting these stories in my new creative role with the Warner Bros. family,” Cullors said in a statement. “As a long time community organizer and social justice activist, I believe that my work behind the camera will be an extension of the work I’ve been doing for the last twenty years. I look forward to amplifying the talent and voices of other Black creatives through my work.”

News of Cullors’ deal comes exactly a week after WBTV Group announced an overall with “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles and and his wife and fellow actor Danneel Ackles. The group also has overalls with Robin Thede and “The Batman” director Matt Reeves.

Cullors is represented by CAA, 3 Arts, Sarah Weichel, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.