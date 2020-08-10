‘Black-ish’ Episode ‘Please, Baby, Please’ Released on Hulu After Being Shelved by ABC

The “Please, Baby, Please” episode of “Black-ish,” which was shelved before airing by ABC due to its political content back in 2018, will finally make it to air on Hulu.

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris shared the news in a statement Monday.

“We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future. Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. “Please, Baby, Please” didn’t make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly… until now.”

“I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation — not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together,” Barris said.

