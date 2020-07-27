What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Black Is King’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, Beyoncé launches her visual album on Disney Plus, and “The Umbrella Academy” returns.

“The Weight of Gold,” HBO, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Despite the Olympics being postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, HBO is going ahead with airing its documentary feature “The Weight of Gold,” which explores the mental health challenges that Olympic athletes often face. The doc features interviews with Michael Phelps, Jeremy Bloom, Lolo Jones, Gracie Gold, Bode Miller, Shaun White, and posthumously, Jeret Peterson and Steven Holcomb.

“Black Is King,” Disney Plus, Friday

Beyoncé is returning to “The Lion King” with a new film based on the music she composed for “The Lion King: The Gift” album. Premiering not long after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of “The Lion King” remake, this film “reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

“Muppets Now,” Disney Plus, Friday

The muppets are back for some shenanigans on Disney Plus in the Muppets Studio’s first unscripted series. In the six episodes which make up the first season, “Muppets Now” will follow Scooter as he rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. However, the episodes are due NOW, and he’ll need to navigate all sorts of obstacles, distractions, and complications that the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.

“The Umbrella Academy,” Netflix, Friday

The popular Netflix show returns this week for season 2, which kicks off after the time jump which scattered the series’ central siblings across a three-year time period in time, in and around Dallas. Now, the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop another apocalypse.