Black Bear Television Nabs Rights to Mary Kubica’s ‘Local Woman Missing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Black Bear Television has nabbed the rights to Mary Kubica’s “Local Woman Missing,” an upcoming mystery novel about a series of strange disappearances.

The deal come in advance of “Local Woman Missing’s” release in May 2021. The story is told through different perspectives and timelines, and revolves around three missing women from the same town whose disappearances have remained unsolved. One day, over a decade after the women go missing, one of the victims shockingly returns home. That raises a number of questions. Where has she been? What happened to the other women? And who is responsible?

Park Row will publish the novel. Kubica’s previous best-selling works include “The Good Girl,” “The Other Mrs.” and “Pretty Baby.” Black Bear Television is the TV studio division of Black Bear Pictures, the production and financing company behind “The Imitation Game,” “Mudbound,” “Suburbicon” and the upcoming “I Care a Lot.” The company recently announced a partnership with writer-director Scott Cooper to develop a limited drama series, “Angels & Demons,” and acquired the rights to Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, “Exciting Times,” for premium television.

“We’ve long been fans of Mary’s work and are incredibly excited to bring her newest thriller ‘Local Woman Missing’ to the screen,” Black Bear’s Head of TV Ben Stillman said. “Mary seamlessly combines pulp, thrills, and drama in this wonderfully written book. Driven by a rich ensemble of complex characters, this story is bold in its use of perspective and time and is filled with smart and unexpected twists. We are absolutely thrilled to develop this material into an entertaining and memorable series.”

Kubica will executive produce the series alongside Black Bear.

“I could not be more thrilled that ‘Local Woman Missing’ has found a home with Black Bear Television,” Kubica said. “Their enthusiasm for this novel, combined with incredible talent and vision, makes it a perfect fit.”

Kubica’s previous novel, “The Other Mrs.,” was optioned for a feature film by Netflix and “The Good Girl” was previously optioned by Grey Matter.

The deal was brokered by Michael Heimler of Black Bear Television and Shari Smiley of 3 Arts Entertainment on behalf of Kubica. Kubica is represented by Smiley, Rachael Dillon Fried of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates and attorney Scott E. Schwimer.