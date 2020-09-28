Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Renewed at HBO Through 2022

Bill Maher and his “Real Time” talk show will be back for at least two more years.

HBO has renewed “Real Time” through 2022, taking the show to its twentieth season. The pick up was announced by HBO programming EVP Nina Rosenstein.

“For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at ‘Real Time’ have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse,” said Rosenstein. “We’re so happy to continue this partnership.”

“18 years – I can’t believe I’m turning 18 and HBO isn’t making me leave home,” added Maher. “Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years.”

News of the renewal comes around six months after Maher came under fire for calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.” Maher later defended his comment on air, saying “it scares me that there are people out there who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name.”

Prior to that, Maher had downplayed the effects of the deadly virus, which has now killed over 200,000 people in the United States. Like fellow HBO talk show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Real Time” has been forced to shoot episodes from Maher’s home as a result of the pandemic.

“I’m sick of the virus — but not from the virus. At this point, I just f—ing want to get it so we don’t have to talk about it or worry about touching my face anymore,” Maher said.

“Real Time” is executive produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly serves as co-EP, Matt Wood as producer, and Paul Casey as director.