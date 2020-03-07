×

Bill Maher Defends Chris Matthews and Slams Coronavirus ‘Overreactions’

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Maher Political Commentator
CREDIT: Art Streiber/August

Bill Maher made some controversial comments defending the abruptly retired “Hardball” host Chris Matthews and slamming overreactions to the coronavirus spread.

“A friend of mine lost his job this week — Chris Matthews. Wanted to give him a shoutout because I will miss him and a lot of other people will, too,” the “Real Time” host said Friday. “MSNBC used to run this thing, ‘This is who we are.’ Well, I didn’t like who you were this week and I don’t think a lot of people who work there like this either. I think this cancel culture is a cancer on progressivism.”

Matthews announced his retirement on air Monday and apologized for making inappropriate comments to women on his show. A week earlier, a female journalist wrote an op-ed revealing that Matthews said things that made her uncomfortable in a 2016 encounter on his show and cited numerous other examples of women with similar experiences.

Maher acknowledged that Matthews said “kind of creepy” things to women over the years, but defended him by saying, “Guys are married for a million years” and they “want to flirt for two seconds.”

He then turned his focus to Laura Bassett, the journalist behind the op-ed, saying, “Thank you, Rosa Parks.” He added, “Is she a compliment victim or a compliment survivor?”

Segueing to the spread of the coronavirus, Maher said, “Speaking of overreactions, I’m over this virus. I haven’t had it. What I’m saying is, I’m sick. I don’t mean that, either. I’m sick of the virus — but not from the virus. At this point, I just f—ing want to get it so we don’t have to talk about it or worry about touching my face anymore.”

This comes after film festival South by Southwest was canceled over fears of the coronavirus spreading and other events, like Miami’s Ultra Music Festival and the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award Gala, have been postponed.

“The way they talk about it on the news…They make it sound like if you’re within six feet of anyone who has it, just get your affairs in order,” Maher said.

As of Saturday, more than 3,000 people have died from the pandemic worldwide, including 17 people in the United States, according to the Washington Post. Maher listed off statistics of “the regular flu” and claimed that 517 people have died from it “this season” in California and 61,000 died from it last year.

“If that was on TV every day, I’d assume we’d be freaking out,” he said. “People die. That’s what happens in life…Y2K was going to end the world and the fires in Kuwait were going to end the world and the BP oil spill was going to end the world, and every other f—ing flu we’ve ever had. And it didn’t.”

More TV

  • Bill Maher Political Commentator

    Bill Maher Defends Chris Matthews and Slams Coronavirus 'Overreactions'

    Bill Maher made some controversial comments defending the abruptly retired “Hardball” host Chris Matthews and slamming overreactions to the coronavirus spread. “A friend of mine lost his job this week — Chris Matthews. Wanted to give him a shoutout because I will miss him and a lot of other people will, too,” the “Real Time” [...]

  • Mergers and Deals Placeholder

    Tegna TV Station Group Draws Multiple Acquisition Offers

    TV station group Tegna was drawn squarely into the spotlight on Friday amid reports that the broadcaster has received multiple acquisition offers. Tegna shares soared 26.5% in trading Friday after Reuters reported that the company has received an $8.5 billion acquisition bid from Atlanta-based Gray Television valuing Tegna at $20 a share. Gray’s offer spurred [...]

  • Peter Weber The Bachelor finale

    Nobody Knows How 'The Bachelor' Finale Ends -- Not Even Peter

    “The Bachelor” finale airs next week, but nobody knows how the season will end — not even the Bachelor himself, Peter Weber. “I think there is probably one of two things that potentially can happen. I know the possibilities, but I don’t know the outcome,” ABC executive Rob Mills, the network’s head of reality TV [...]

  • An audience member asks a question

    TV Academy Bans Audience Interaction With Talent at Emmy FYC Panels, as Netflix Cancels First Event

    [Updated to reflect Netflix cancellation.] As concern grows over coronavirus (COVID-19), the Television Academy has stopped the practice of talent and other panel participants from interacting with audience members during For Your Consideration events. Meanwhile, Netflix announced late Friday that it had canceled its first Emmy FYC panel of the season, for “Lost in Space.” [...]

  • Roscoe Born Dead

    Roscoe Born, 'The Young and the Restless' and 'One Life to Live' Actor, Dies at 69

    Roscoe Born, a soap opera veteran whose daytime television career spanned more than 30 years on series that included “The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children,” “One Life to Live” and “Ryan’s Hope,” died on Tuesday. He was 69. News of Born’s death was announced by his friend and business partner Deanne Lynne on [...]

  • Live+3 Ratings for Week of Feb.

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of Feb. 24: 'Chicago' Dramas Score Nice Boost

    NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas built on their strong Live+Same Day ratings (which came largely as a result of a crossover between “Fire and “P.D.”) to score higher than average numbers after three days of delayed viewing. “Chicago P.D.” jumped 67% to an L+3 rating of 2.0, compared to the series’ 1.8 average so far. [...]

  • penny dreadful

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a trailer for “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” and WWE Hall of Famer Steve “Stone Cold” Austin will appear live on “Raw” on the USA Network. CASTING Steve “Stone Cold” Austin will appear live on “Raw” March 16 on the USA Network. The WWE Hall of Famer is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad