TV Ratings: ‘Big Sky’ Premieres Low, ABC Still Tops Tuesday

“Big Sky” pulled out all the narrative stops in its series premiere, but didn’t exactly return big numbers ratings-wise.

The new ABC drama scored a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and its first episode drew just over 4 million total viewers. That puts it pretty much on par with the “American Housewife” season 5 premiere from three weeks ago. It’s worth mentioning that few new or returning scripted series have managed particularly strong numbers so far this broadcast season, likely due to a combination of factors including a staggered premiere scheduled caused by the pandemic and declining PUT levels in general. ABC is hoping the David E. Kelley drama will perform strongly in delayed, as tends to be the case with the network’s 10 p.m. shows. However, the Disney-owned network still topped the overall race, thanks to “The Bachelorette” which came in with a 1.3 rating and 4.4 million viewers (down a chunk from last week’s first standalone Tayshia Adams episode).

Over on NBC, “This Is Us” ticked down to a 1.2 rating and 6.4 million viewers, its lowest figures so far in season 5. “The Voice” came in even week-to-week at a 1.1 rating and 7.3 million viewers. Acquired drama “Transplant” rounded things off with a 0.4 and 3.4 million pairs of eyeballs.

No great surprise that the most-watched show on Tuesday night was “NCIS,” which drew just over 10 million viewers to its season 18 premiere (which is down about 1.5 million viewers from last season’s average) and scored a 0.9 rating. “FBI” premiered its third season to a 0.8 and just over 8 million viewers, followed by spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted” which scored a 0.6 and 5.3 million viewers with its season 2 debut.

“Cosmos” came in with a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers for Fox, followed by “Next” with a 0.2 and 1 million viewers.

Both “Swamp Thing” and “Tell Me a Story” scored a 0.1 rating for the CW, with the former drawing 673,000 viewers and the latter 406,000.