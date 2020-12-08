Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and ‘Big Mouth’ Cast Host Anxiety-Inducing Meditation Session

What better way to start the week than with an hourlong meditation session? Well, that may not be the case when interrupted by the voices of the anxious gang from Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” like Maury the hormone monster, Lola and Coach Steve.

Monday afternoon’s virtual “‘Big Mouth’ Misguided Meditation” kicked off with soothing tunes from bowl-like instruments. But the comforting atmosphere was quickly interrupted by hosts and “Big Mouth” voice actors Nick Kroll and Jason Mantzoukas, when Kroll said, “Just watching the person manipulate the bowls was relaxing — just to see them stoke the bowls, just to get their hands dirty on the bowl, producing those beautiful, relaxing sounds.”

This chaos was exacerbated by Maria Bamford, who joined the duo to voice their inner anxieties during the pandemic. Bamford, the voice of Tito the Anxiety Mosquito in the series, told guests to “try not to pick up on how the world is on fire and things are generally getting much, much worse.”

To make things exciting, or even more anxiety-inducing, Maya Rudolph, who nabbed an Emmy for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress, disrupted a three-minute-long yoga routine with her sly humor.

“I’m going to take you on a relaxation journey of my own. Just sit back, close your eyes, take a few minutes to imagine you were sitting in the penthouse suite of your favorite hotel — you know, the one you woke up in after drinking 14 whiskey sours,” she said. “Drop your rope to the floor and catch inside of your heart to the human form in the mirror. Think, ‘Damn, I love my body.'”

The virtual meditation session celebrated the fourth season of “Big Mouth,” now available to stream on Netflix, which focuses on the anxieties of growing up, navigating identities and accepting change.

Guest stars of Season 4 include Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle.