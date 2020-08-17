TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Ticks Up, Easily Wins Sunday

“Big Brother” registered a big jump from last weekend to easily top the Sunday TV ratings race.

Season 22 of the reality competition series continued with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and just over 4 million total viewers. That represents a 23% up tick from last Sunday in the age demo, and a 1 million viewer increase to boot. Those numbers match almost exactly the scores from the first Thursday episode of the season which aired last week. Earlier on, the latest edition of “60 Minutes” scored a 0.6 rating and a night-topping 6.9 million total viewers. Replays of “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans” both delivered a 0.3 rating and around 2.5 million pairs of eyeballs each.

Elsewhere on a rerun-heavy night, NBC’s coverage of the NHL playoff game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Montreal Canadiens averaged a 0.4 rating and just under 1.4 million viewers. The game itself was a tame affair, resulting in a 1-0 victory for the Flyers. Prior to that, a “Cannonball” replay scored a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million viewers.

ABC technically tied with CBS overall on the night, thanks to replays of its summer game show lineup. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” led the way with a 0.6 rating and 4.5 million viewers, followed by “Celebrity Family Feud” with a 0.5 and 3.9 million. “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” both scored a 0.4 and 2.7 million viewers each.

Univision averaged a 0.4 across the night, placing the Spanish language network in a tie for second with NBC.

Fox once again aired reruns of its Animation Domination lineup, which saw “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” lead the way at a 0.3 rating. “The Simpsons” and “Bless The Harts” both came in at a 0.2.

Finally on the CW, “Fridge Wars” continued its streak of 0.1 ratings and drew 381,000 total viewers. A “Supernatural” replay scored the dreaded 0.0 rating and drew only 199,000 viewers.