‘Big Brother’ Renewed for Season 23 at CBS

“Big Brother” has been renewed for Season 23 at CBS.

The 23rd season of the popular reality series will air in summer 2021. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host. The news comes just ahead of the two-hour season finale of “Big Brother: All Stars,” which airs tonight on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“At ‘Big Brother,’ we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances,” said Mitch Graham, senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS Entertainment. “It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

The series follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

“Big Brother” is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Since its premiere on CBS in the summer of 2000, the show continues to be one of television’s top-rated summer series. Summer-to-date, the Wednesday and Thursday episodes are tops in key demos among all broadcasts.

CBS’ current roster of unscripted shows besides “Big Brother” includes other legacy shows like “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” as well as newer entries like “Love Island” and “Game On.”