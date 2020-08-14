TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Wins Thursday, ‘Holey Moley’ Holes a Birdie

“Big Brother” aired its first Thursday episode of the year, which coincided with the first eviction of season 22.

Last night’s episode, which saw Keesha Smith evicted on a crushing 13-0 vote, topped the TV ratings table with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and around 4.1 million total viewers. That’s pretty much even with its two Wednesday episodes of the season, and up over 1 million viewers from the first Sunday episode. The rest of CBS’ lineup consisted of replays, with “Young Sheldon” leading the way at a 0.4 rating and 2.6 million viewers. “The Unicorn” and “Bull” both scored a 0.3 and around 2 million viewers each.

ABC managed to snag an overall win on the night, thanks in no small part to “Holey Moley,” which carded a birdie 0.6 rating (up from a 0.5 last time around) and 3.3 million pairs of eyeballs. An episode of “To Tell the Truth” delivered the same rating and just over 3 million viewers. Ryan Reynolds and Adam Scott’s game show “Don’t” signed off from its first season with a 0.5 rating and 2.5 million viewers, a 3-week audience high.

Over on Fox, coverage of the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs averaged a 0.4 rating and 1.7 million viewers across the night. The Cubs emerged victorious in the game itself by a score of 4-2.

NBC aired an NBC News special “Coronavirus and the Classroom,” which led the night at a 0.4 rating and 2.6 million viewers. Reruns of “Ellen’s Game of Games” and “Law & Order: SVU” both followed with a 0.3 rating and an average of 1.8 million viewers.

The finale of “Killer Camp” didn’t budge much for the CW, scoring the same 0.1 rating as last week and 480,000 viewers, almost exactly on par with its premiere. A “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” replay came in with the same rating and 515,000 viewers in the 9 p.m. time slot.