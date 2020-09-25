TV Ratings: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Starts Low, ‘Big Brother’ Tops ABC Game Shows

“Big Brother” faced stiffer competition than over the last couple weeks in the form of fresh seasons of ABC’s game shows.

However, the CBS reality series managed to hold off everything to win the Thursday night broadcast ratings race. Last night, “Big Brother” scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and drew just over 4 million total viewers. That represents a slight uptick ratings-wise from last Thursday’s episode. “Love Island” couldn’t quite capitalize on its strong lead-in, dipping from a 0.6 last time around to a 0.5 rating last night and delivering 1.9 million viewers. CBS rounded things off with the broadcast debut of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which didn’t exactly set the galaxy alight with a 0.2 rating and 1.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

As previously mentioned, ABC debuted new seasons of its game show lineup. “Celebrity Family Feud” led the way with a 0.7 rating and 5.1 million total viewers (the largest audience of the night). “Press Your Luck” followed that up with a 0.6 rating and 3.5 million viewers. The season 5 premiere of “Match Game” came in at a 0.5 rating and 2.9 million viewers.

Over on NBC, “The Wall” returned with a 0.4 rating and 2.9 million viewers, its lowest tally in both metrics since May. “Dateline” scored the same rating and and 3.3 million viewers in the 9 p.m. time slot.

Fox aired reruns of “The Masked Singer” and “Filthy Rich,” both of which scored a 0.3 rating. The former drew 1.4 million viewers, the latter 1.3 million.

A new episode of “Mysteries Decoded” delivered a 0.1 rating and 787,000 viewers for the CW, followed by a “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” replay with the same rating and 652,000 viewers.