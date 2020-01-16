‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Creator Bill Prady Inks Netflix First-Look Deal

“The opportunity to partner with Netflix is about more than just the support and creative freedom they have enthusiastically offered. Their approach to television and respect for the viewer allow for the kind of in-depth storytelling I have long been a fan of,” said Prady of the deal. “We are excited to not only develop and produce our own projects, but also to find and champion new voices with new visions.”

Prady and Chuck Lorre’s huge CBS sitcom ended in 2019 after 12 historic seasons, while his “Muppets” series ran for a single season on ABC in 2015. Prady’s other credits include several more Chuck Lorre series such as “Two and a Half Men” and “Dharma & Greg,” as well as Amy Sherman-Palladino’s “Gilmore Girls.”

“Bill Prady is a renowned storyteller, and with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ he created characters who have defined a generation and will transcend the test of time,” said Netflix vice president of original content Channing Dungey. “We’re excited to tap into his treasure trove of ideas and bring his next slate of projects to life.”

Prady mined his experiences working as a computer programmer in the early 1980s to launch “The Big Bang Theory,” and the writer and producer spoke to Variety when the show ended about how the show’s culmination represented the end of an era.

The streaming rights to “Big Bang Theory” were the subject of a massive bidding war last year, with forthcoming WarnerMedia streamer HBO Max coming out on top with a $600 million bid for all 12 seasons.