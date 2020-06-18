‘Betty’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO has renewed skater drama “Betty” for a second season.

The news comes less than two weeks after the show, which is based on Crystal Moselle’s critically acclaimed feature “Skate Kitchen,” concluded its six-episode, half-hour first season. News of the pick up was announced by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

“It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of ‘Betty,’ and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us,” said Gravitt. “We can’t wait to watch where our beloved Bettys go next.”

Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the original film, “Betty” follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City. The show’s title comes from the mocking nickname some of the boys throw at girl skaters who dare intrude on their turf.

The series is directed and executive produced by Moselle, alongside Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Sophia Mourad. “Betty” is produced by Untitled Entertainment.

In her glowing review of the first season, Variety critic Caroline Framke wrote that the series “zips alongside its characters as they weave through traffic, across parks, over bridges on their skateboards.”

Framke compared the series favorably to the original film, noting that its longer time frame allows Moselle and writer Lesley Arfin (who seems to no longer be involved with the series) to “not only explore (the skaters’) lives in more detail, but indulge in more visual and narrative grace notes that make falling into the Bettys’ world that much easier and more immersive.”