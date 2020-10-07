Betty Gilpin Says Goodbye to ‘Glow’ in Heartfelt Letter After Cancellation

Betty Gilpin wrote a heartfelt essay to eulogize “Glow” following Netflix’s sudden cancellation of the series.

In a Vanity Fair article, the star wrote that the wrestling show helped her achieve dreams she did not think possible when initially joining the entertainment industry.

“Our business is a strange mix of attempting childhood dreams to a room full of asleep people and shirking dignity for awake tomato-throwers for rent,” she wrote. “This was one of those extremely rare times where we got to do the dream for awake people.”

Gilpin also reflected on an unnamed acting job that came earlier in her career, likely Dr. Carrie Roman on “Nurse Jackie.” She said her character’s growth in the show from a sexualized stereotype to a developed character can all be credited to Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the two women who went on to create “Glow.”

“Panicked that I was never going to be able to support myself as an actor, a decade ago I did an arc on a show where you saw my areolas before you saw my face,” she wrote. “But there were two lapsed playwright genius women on the writing room staff, and they went against the bro-mandate and slowly changed the part to an addled character actress instead of a blowup doll to boost ratings.”

Though Gilpin noted her overall disappointment with the show’s cancellation, she acknowledged that it’s a minor situation to deal with given current global circumstances.

“It’s a pandemic and Rome is burning, and I bet you while Rome fell someone had a great stone tablet niche magazine that got cancelled. Honestly? It’s ok,” Gilpin said. “Apparently numbers-wise ‘Glow’ really only appealed to men in kimonos and women in cat hair, who as far as I’m concerned are the beating heart of the arts and the reason to keep waking up.”

She went on to thank the cast and crew involved in the show, including director Lynn Shelton, who died in May. Gilpin ended her appreciative essay with a paragraph directed to her co-star Alison Brie.

“In a world with so much wickedness, I am so very grateful I got to spend three years in Oz,” she wrote. “And in a real backhanded ‘All About Eve’ move, in this metaphor I’m going to cast myself as Dorothy and Alison Brie as the Scarecrow. Because, of course, I’m going to miss you most of all.