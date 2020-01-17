×

'Better Call Saul' Renewed for 6th and Final Season at AMC

Will Thorne

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill - Better Call Saul _ Season 4, Episode 10 - Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
CREDIT: Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures

Better Call Saul” has been renewed for season a sixth and final season at AMC.

The final season will be 13 episodes and will go into production later this year and air in 2021. News that the “Breaking Bad” spinoff is coming to an end was announced by showrunner Peter Gould and co-creator Vince Gilligan and the show’s Television Critics’ Association winter press tour panel. The news comes just over a month before the season 5 premiere on Feb. 23.

“From day one of ‘Better Call Saul,’ my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” said Gould. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible.  Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

Gould also announced that Dean Norris will be reprising the role of Hank Schrader in season 5.

“Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito. Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, and Gennifer Hutchison serve as executive producers. The series is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios created by Gilligan and Gould.

“Greenlighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken. But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding,” added AMC Networks and AMC Studios president Sarah Barnett. “It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on ‘Better Call Saul,’ which – five seasons in – continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today.  We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

