×

What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Altered Carbon’ Return

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Frances Lee McCain as Judge Chapak - Better Call Saul _ Season 5 - Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
CREDIT: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Better Call Saul” returns on AMC, and “Altered Carbon” season 2 drops on Netflix.

Better Call Saul,” AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.

The critically acclaimed series is back for its fifth season, which centers around Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman,” creating unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque’s legal and illegal circles. Get your “Better Call Saul” fill in now, because the “Breaking Bad” spinoff only has one more season after this one in the tank.

“Pete Davidson: Alive From New York,” Netflix, Tuesday

In his first Netflix stand-up special, the “Saturday Night Live” star presents his characteristic unfiltered anecdotes to a live audience.

“Altered Carbon,” Netflix, Thursday

The Netflix show’s carbon has been dramatically altered for season 2. Kicking off 30 years after the conclusion of season 1, this new season finds Takeshi Kovacs (this time played by Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is sashaying its way onto our TV screens this week for its twelfth season premiere. Tune in to find out who are the most likely contenders to follow on from last season’s winner Yvie Oddly.

Dispatches From Elsewhere,” AMC, Sunday, 10 p.m. 

Jason Segel’s anthology brain child premieres this week on AMC. The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. It stars Segel, Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, Andre Benjamin and rising star Eve Lindley.

More TV

  • Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Frances

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'Better Call Saul' and 'Altered Carbon' Return

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Better Call Saul” returns on AMC, and “Altered Carbon” season 2 drops on Netflix. [...]

  • Amazon's ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

    Amazon's ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Adds Sebastian Chacon

    Amazon’s musical drama “Daisy Jones & the Six” has added a drummer to provide a beat for its fictional band. Sebastian Chacon, who is set to star in the upcoming Showtime series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” has been cast as a series regular in the Reese Witherspoon-produced show, joining the likes of Riley Keough [...]

  • Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman Join CBS

    Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman Join CBS Comedy Pilot 'Three of Us'

    Oliver Hudson and Malin Akerman have been cast in two of the lead roles in the CBS comedy pilot “The Three of Us,” Variety has learned. The multi-camera comedy follows adult siblings who are children of divorce who must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their [...]

  • Rebecca Daugherty ABC Entertainment

    ABC Marketing Chief Rebecca Daugherty to Exit After 33 Years at the Network

    ABC marketing chief Rebecca Daugherty has announced she is leaving the network after 33 years. Daugherty was promoted to executive VP of marketing for ABC Entertainment back in 2017, and oversaw marketing campaigns for a slew of ABC’s biggest shows including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Desperate Housewives” and “The Conners.” “Becky has worked on many memorable marketing campaigns [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    Harvey Weinstein Accusers React to Rape Conviction: 'We're Never Going Back'

    Validation, relief, gratitude and pride — those were some of the emotions expressed by a group of women who came forward with allegations of sexual assault at the hands of Harvey Weinstein in response to the disgraced producer’s conviction on Monday for rape and sexual assault. The group of more than 20 women held a [...]

  • Shepard Smith Fox News Exit

    Shepard Smith Continues Pursuit of a Future After Fox News

    Shepard Smith hasn’t greeted TV-news viewers since leaving Fox News Channel in October of last year. He may have a new chance to connect with them as the 2020 election draws near. Smith continues to discuss possibilities with MSNBC and other media outlets, according to five people familiar with parts of the talks, which may [...]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Kobe Memorial

    Jimmy Kimmel Pays Tearful Tribute to Kobe Bryant: 'Everywhere You Go, You See His Face'

    Barely holding back tears, host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the other victims of the helicopter crash that took their lives last month. “I don’t think any of us could have imagined this,” he said. “Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number, Gigi’s face, Gigi’s number at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad