What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Altered Carbon’ Return

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Better Call Saul” returns on AMC, and “Altered Carbon” season 2 drops on Netflix.

“Better Call Saul,” AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.

The critically acclaimed series is back for its fifth season, which centers around Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman,” creating unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque’s legal and illegal circles. Get your “Better Call Saul” fill in now, because the “Breaking Bad” spinoff only has one more season after this one in the tank.

“Pete Davidson: Alive From New York,” Netflix, Tuesday

In his first Netflix stand-up special, the “Saturday Night Live” star presents his characteristic unfiltered anecdotes to a live audience.

“Altered Carbon,” Netflix, Thursday

The Netflix show’s carbon has been dramatically altered for season 2. Kicking off 30 years after the conclusion of season 1, this new season finds Takeshi Kovacs (this time played by Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is sashaying its way onto our TV screens this week for its twelfth season premiere. Tune in to find out who are the most likely contenders to follow on from last season’s winner Yvie Oddly.

“Dispatches From Elsewhere,” AMC, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Jason Segel’s anthology brain child premieres this week on AMC. The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. It stars Segel, Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, Andre Benjamin and rising star Eve Lindley.