Beta Film Rolls Out Woman’s Emancipation Epic ‘Tell Me Who I Am’ from Movistar Plus, Telemundo (EXCLUSIVE)

Having closed Latin America with HBO earlier this year, Beta Film has clinched first-phase sales in Europe on “Tell Me Who I Am,” an epic tale of a woman’s emancipation, and its cost, which celebrates its international premiere today at Mipcom Online Plus.

First fruit of a three-year, three series co-production alliance between Spain’s Movistar Plus and Telemundo Intl. Studios (TIS) in the U.S., “Tell Me Who I Am” has closed Nordic territories, selling to Norway’s NRK, Denmark’s DR and YLE in Finland, the public broadcasters in all three countries.

Further deals on the historical drama, which spans the Spanish Civil War, WWII and the fall of the Berlin Wall, take in Portugal (RTP) and Greece and Cyprus (Forthnet Group). TIS is handling distribution in the U.S.; Movistar Plus plans an event release release in Spain.

Further deals are in final negotiations, Beta Film announced Tuesday.

Created by producer José Manuel Lorenzo and directed by Eduard Cortés, “Tell Me Who I Am” stars Goya-winning Irene Escolar (“An Autumn without Berlin”) as a young Madrid socialite who marries to save her family from ruin but falls in love with a dashing French communist and the working class cause.

Leaving her husband and new-born baby – an abandonment she can never forgive herself for – young Amelia Garayoa takes off with Pierre to spread communism in Argentina. She is plunged, however, into a world not of true love but international espionage where romance seems driven by political gain.

Amelia’s emotional odyssey will take her through Stalin’s 1938 Moscow elite purges to Mussolini’s Italy, the decline of Nazi forces’ grip on Athens and the Fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 in a series which blends modern melodrama – much like the Beta sold “Gran Hotel” – fast-paced narrative, and the portrait of a woman battling her contradiction as she fights the double constrictions of traditional gender roles and totalitarianism.

Spoken in Spanish, French, Russian, Italian and Polish, “Tel Me Who I Am” shot for eight months at more than 300 locations across Europe, employing more than 3,000 actors and extras and choreographing action scenes on a level rarely seen in Spanish TV.

The high-end series is based on the internationally successful novel “Dime Quién Soy,” written by Julia Navarro, which has been published all over the world, including the U.S., Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain. More than one million copies have been sold.

“Tell Me Who I is a production of Movistar Plus in collaboration with DLO Producciones, Telemundo and Beta Film.