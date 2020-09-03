BET to Air Chadwick Boseman News Special in Partnership With ‘Entertainment Tonight’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BET will air a primetime news special on Sunday night to honor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer for four years.

“BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy” is hosted by Kevin Frazier and was produced in partnership with “Entertainment Tonight.” Featuring never-before-seen footage from the “Entertainment Tonight” archives, the tribute covers the acclaimed actor’s career, from his on-screen roles as James Brown to Jackie Robinson to T’Challa in “Black Panther,” and his impact on Hollywood and representation of African Americans in the media.

The half-hour special will air on BET on Sept. 6 at 9 p.m.

“We were all grief-stricken when we learned the tragic news of Chadwick’s passing,” said Scott Mills, president of BET. “He was an accomplished actor, a kind spirit, and an inspiration to millions around the world. He embodied a diverse roster of Black icons with brilliance, and his legacy will forever live on. We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Prior to that, BET will air “Marshall,” which starred Boseman as the first African American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, at 6 p.m.

Other networks and theater operators have also been honoring the late actor with screenings of his work. ABC aired both a tribute to Boseman — which featured Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr., Disney CEO Bob Iger and others — and a special commercial-free airing of “Black Panther” last Sunday night. AMC Theatres, Regal Cinema, Cinemark and other exhibitors are partnering with Warner Bros. and Legendary to re-release 2013 baseball drama “42” in theaters.