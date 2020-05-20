BET Awards Will Celebrate 20th Anniversary Virtually (EXCLUSIVE)

The BET Awards will move forward with its 2020 edition this year, albeit virtually. Celebrating the network’s 40th anniversary, and the Awards’ 20 years on the air, top stars in black entertainment, sports and philanthropy will appear on Sunday, June 28 via “innovative techniques and artist-generated content,” BET revealed on May 20.

The three-day BET Experience, which has taken place in Los Angeles as a lead-up to the big night, has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will return in 2021. Refunds are available with the cancelation.

Nominations will be announced on a later date. Overseeing the BET Awards is Connie Orlando, evp specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, who also serves as executive producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, president of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”

“At BET, we place the health and safety of attendees, staff, vendors, and partners first, which is why the biggest night in black entertainment will go on implementing this innovative production direction,“ added Orlando. “For the past 20 years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades.”

The 2019 awards featured appearances by Cardi B, Lil Nas X (pictured), Migos and Tyler Perry, among others, and was hosted by Regina Hall.

BET is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc.