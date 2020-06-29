TV Ratings: BET Awards Scores 3.7 Million Viewers Across Multiple Networks

The BET Awards received a healthy audience boost this year thanks to a first ever simulcast on CBS.

The awards show’s 2020 telecast, which was hosted by Amanda Seales and featured appearances from an impressive array of talent (including Beyonce), amassed 3.7 million total viewers across BET, BET Her and CBS. For comparison, last year’s awards delivered just under 3.8 million for its multi-network simulcast. CBS contributed just under 2 million of those viewers this time around, with 1.6 million tuning in on BET.

Right before the awards, an edition of “60 Minutes” scored a 0.7 rating and 7.7 million viewers, the largest audience of the night across broadcast.

ABC technically topped the big four on the night, with “Celebrity Family Feud” leading that way at a 0.7 rating and 5.5 million total viewers. Follow game shows “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” followed that up with a 0.6 and a 0.5. The former drew 3.8 million viewers, the latter 3.5 million. All three ticked down by a 0.1 ratings point week-to-week.

Over on NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” with Jane Lynch delivered a 0.2 rating and 1.8 million viewers, pretty much even on last Sunday’s episode. A “Titan Games” replay scored a 0.2 and 1.3 million viewers in the 9 p.m. time slot, followed by an “America’s Got Talent” rerun with a 0.4 and 2.3 million viewers at 10 p.m.

Fox aired replays of its Animation Domination Sunday lineup, with “The Simpsons” and “Bless the Harts” both scoring a 0.2 rating and average of 700,000 viewers between them. “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” both came in at a 0.3, with the latter pushing 1 million total viewers.

The CW aired replays of “Stargirl” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” both of which scored a 0.1 rating. The former drew 409,000 viewers, the latter 439,000.