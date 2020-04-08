Sen. Bernie Sanders Set To Drop Out of Presidential Race

Sen. Bernie Sanders is poised to end his quest to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, clearing the path for former Vice President Joe Biden to face off against President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders, the maverick independent from Vermont, is set to speak today at 11:45 a.m. ET via live webcast. The New York Times, CNN and others reported Wednesday that Sanders is prepared to formally bow of the race amid calls from Democrats to focus on party unity.

In his second bid for the White House, Sanders has amassed 914 delegates compared to Biden’s 1,217. The total needed to clinch the Democratic nomination is 1,991.

More to come