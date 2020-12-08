Ben Schwartz and Ayo Edebiri to Star in Netflix Animated Interactive Special

Netflix is pushing further into the animated interactive special space.

The streamer has announced it latest project in the area titled “We Lost Our Human,” featuring a voice cast led by Ben Schwartz and recent “Big Mouth” addition Ayo Edebiri.

Created by Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt, the minds behind “Pinky Malinky,” the 2D interactive special will allow viewers to choose to experience the story from the perspective of a self-involved cat (played by Schwartz) or a loving, hyperactive dog (played by Edebiri). The pair wake up one day to find that their human and all humans have disappeared from Earth. Desperate to find their owner, these two homebound pets venture out into the world for the first time to discover strange mysteries, meet bizarre creatures and maybe – with the audience’s help – save the universe along the way.

In addition to Schwartz and Edebiri, the special’s cast includes Adrienne C. Moore, Lauren Tom, Jon Glaser, Henry Rollins, Lucas Grabeel and Matty Cardarople.

Asbjoern and Garbutt serve as creators, executive producers and directors and wrote the screenplay alongside Laura Sreebny and Nick Arciaga.

“Creating a huge interactive project has been an exciting challenge and gave us a unique chance to approach Pud and Ham’s story outside of a traditional format. We got to explore their many parallel and interwoven paths, which resulted in our story room becoming a complex web of post-it notes, push pins and string. Quite a dizzying sight for anyone witnessing one of our story pitches,” said Asbjoern and Garbutt in a joint statement.

“We Lost Our Human” is the latest in a string of animated interactive specials at Netflix. The streamer previously mined properties like “Carmen Sandiego,” “Captain Underpants” and “Puss in Boots” for interactive fare.

“’We Lost Our Human’ combines the very best of animation, comedy and interactivity, expanding the possibilities of how stories are told today,” said Curtis Lelash, director of original animation at Netflix. “We can’t wait for audiences of all ages to take this hilarious journey with Pud and Ham, because their fate rests in the audiences hands…literally.”