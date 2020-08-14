Kenya Barris, Roger Ross Williams Team for Netflix Documentary on Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump

Netflix has ordered a documentary feature based on the life and career of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Variety has learned.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary will be directed and produced by Nadia Hallgren, who recently received two Emmy nominations for her work on Netflix’s Michelle Obama documentary “Becoming.” Kenya Barris will produce via Khalabo Ink Society, while Roger Ross Williams will produce under his One Story Up Productions banner. Lauren Cioffi will also produce, with Geoff Martz executive producing.

The doc will examine a number of Crump’s past and current cases, his impact on American civil rights and racial justice, and the toll such work takes on him and his family. The founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law, he first gained recognition while representing the family of Trayvon Martin and is currently working with the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd. His other clients include the families of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Nakia Jones, Danny Ray Thomas, Stephon Clark, as well as the residents of Flint, Michigan.

This marks the latest Netflix project for Barris, who is currently under a rich overall deal with the streamer. Earlier this year, he debuted the mockumentary series “#BlackAF,” in which he stars as a fictionalized version of himself. The show was renewed for a second season in June. Also at Netflix, Barris has teamed with Kid Cudi for the animated series “Entergalactic,” based on Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name.

Williams won the Academy Award for best documentary, short subjects along with Elinor Burkett for his work on “Music by Prudence” in 2010. He was nominated again in 2017 for best documentary feature along with Julie Goldman for “Life, Animated.” He is also a two-time Emmy nominee.

In addition to her work on “Becoming,” Hallgren is knwon for her documentary short “After Maria” and the documentary series “She’s the Ticket.” As a cinematographer, she has worked on projects like “Motherland,” “Trapped,” and “Trouble the Water.”

