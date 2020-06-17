‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s’ Peter Hunziker Fired by Bravo Over Racist Instagram Post

Peter Hunziker, a deckhand on the current season of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” has been fired by Bravo and 51 Minds, the company that produces the show, because of a racist and misogynistic post on his Instagram account.

Bravo’s Instagram posted the news of the firing: “Peter Hunziker of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ has been terminated for his racist post. Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance on subsequent episodes.”

Hunziker had posted a meme that showed a naked Black woman in chains. A source close to Bravo told Variety that the network learned of the post on Friday, and fired Hunziker immediately.

Hunziker’s firing took place a week after Bravo let go four “Vanderpump Rules” cast members, including original stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, because of racist actions.

On this season of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” which premiered on June 1, Hunziker — self-nicknamed “Party Pete” — has already been accused of sexism. He called bosun Malia White, a veteran member of the crew, “sweetheart” more than once, and was scolded about it by the boat’s captain, Sandy Yawn.

Bravo seems to be showing zero tolerance for racism on its shows. But the network has still not answered whether that will apply to Jax Taylor of “Vanderpump Rules.” Taylor had accused Faith Stowers of crimes on social media, which was what led to Schroeder and Doute’s firings.

A representative for Bravo had no comment about Taylor or the future of “Vanderpump Rules.”