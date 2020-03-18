Bella Thorne Seals Deal at Fox to Develop Teen-Based Scripted and Reality Fare

Fox has sealed a deal with actress and writer Bella Thorne (“The Duff”) to develop scripted and unscripted projects for the network.

Deal comes following Thorne’s appearance on Season 3 of “The Masked Singer,” in which she performed in costume as the Swan.

“If I was able to tell my 8-year-old self that you’re going to sign a development deal with Fox by the time you’re 22, I would just be like, you’re lying, no way,” Thorne told Variety. “I’m honestly so proud and happy and so thankful to the network that they believe in me and they believe in the mindset I have of this generation.”

Thorne said she hoped to bring a new voice to the network, and is looking to develop scripted fare in the vein of young adult series like “Riverdale” or “Gossip Girl.”

“I think they really want to introduce a young voice for teens,” she said. “Considering no writers or producers are 22, really, especially working for a big network like Fox… Right now I’m trying to concentrate on what is this teen show that will really make teens feel like they are watching a show that their friend wrote, something right up their alley.”

Thorne, who entered the business at six months old, is also known for projects such as Netflix’s “The Babysitter, “Assassination Nation,” “Famous in Love” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.”

Thorne joins a list of creators who have struck deals with Fox including Kyle Killen (“Halo”), Mara Brock Akil (“Black Lightning”) Jeff Davis (“Teen Wolf”) and Sarah Watson (“The Bold Type”). She’s repped by CAA, Thirty Three Management, Strategic and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.