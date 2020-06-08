TLC to Air ‘B90 Strikes Back’ Spinoff Featuring Cast Members From ‘Before the 90 Days’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 4 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” has been such a ratings hit for TLC that the network is basically showing it again. “B90 Strikes Back,” a self-shot spinoff in which the cast watches the episodes each week, and responds to criticism and mockery from social media, will premiere on June 22. Much of the cast from “Before the 90 Days” will appear on the show — the full cast list is below — with a few exceptions.

Its progenitor “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” which concluded on May 31, was a ratings blockbuster for TLC, hitting series highs for the franchise (no doubt in part because of home-bound viewers). In Nielsen’s live-plus-three ratings, “Before the 90 Days” drew an average of 4.2 million viewers (up 45% from Season 3) and a 3.7 in TLC’s target demographic of women 25-to-54 (up 24%). Its overall 25-to-54 rating was a 2.7 — 30% higher than Season 3’s average.

Because the coronavirus quarantine likely led new viewers to sample (and then become addicted to) the show, all key demos were up for “Before the 90 Days” when compared to its previous season. But the show particularly spiked with men aged 25 to 54 (a 1.7 average, up 45%) and women in the 18-to-34 demographic (a 2.5 average, also up 45%).

As the season went on, the show’s Sunday broadcasts began yielding more than a 4.0 among 25-to-54 year-old women. And indeed, the “Before the 90 Days” season finale drew a 4.4 in the demo, with an audience of 5.1 million. That made it TLC’s highest-rated broadcast in 11 years among women 25 to 54, and the episode was cable television’s No. 1 non-sports broadcast of the year in that demographic — as well as among 18-to-49 year-old women (it drew a 2.8).

“Before the 90 Days” has been the cornerstone of TLC’s growth in the second quarter: The network is up 42% in the 25-to-54 demographic, 41% among women 25 to 54, and 47% in total viewers when compared to the same time period in 2019. Among total viewers, TLC has emerged as the No. 1 non-news cable channel in primetime.

Another “90 Day” show — Season 2 of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” — premieres tonight at 9 p.m. after the second part of the “Before the 90 Days Tell All.” But as of June 22 the Monday night lead-in for “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will be “B90 Strikes Back.”

Howard Lee, the president and GM of TLC, says about “B90 Strikes Back,” “Our ‘Before the 90 Days’ couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity!”

In the show, the cast of “B90 Strikes Back” will watch clips of themselves while answering questions and responding to snark from social media. As with TLC’s limited series “90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined,” announced two weeks into the stay-at-home orders of most states, it’s a remote production: the cast members will record themselves.

It’s unclear whether any of the “Before the 90 Days” couples are still together. But fan favorites such as Darcey and Big Ed (whose throwback pictures became an object of fascination to the internet) are included in the cast.

As you can see from the list below, several cast members are not on the show. While David will appear on “B90 Strikes Back,” Lana will not: They became engaged in the finale, even though David was repeatedly told Lana was scamming him (and other men) under different dating site accounts. Geoffrey and Varya also won’t appear. Although Geoffrey confessing his criminal past was a plot point during the season, reports that came out as the show aired included more recent, violent accusations against him. (Geoffrey wrote in a lengthy Instagram post last month that he is “categorically innocent” of the charges.). “Baby Girl” Lisa and Usman (aka SojaBoy), who have recently publicly split in an ugly way, won’t be on, either.

And though Yolanda will appear on “B90 Strikes Back,” Williams won’t. Because there may be no such person, and it appears that she was catfished.

Here’s the cast for “B90 Strikes Back”:

Stephanie, 29 (Yonkers, N.Y.) & Erika, 24 (Australia)

Ed, 54 (San Diego, Calif.) & Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Wash.) & Ash, 38 (Australia)

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Yolanda, 51 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Darcey, 45 (Middletown, Conn.) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom)