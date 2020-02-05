Glasgow’s Beezr Studios Options First Chinese Format ‘Little Chefs in the RV’

Glasgow-based Beezr Studios has optioned a Chinese factual entertainment format called “Little Chefs in the RV” from Guangdong TV. The deal marks the channel’s first format sale, and the production company’s first international acquisition.

The series follows families with children as they travel the country in campervans, cooking and learning as they go about farming, foraging and different ingredients. It will be produced in China this summer, while Beezr develops and pitches the U.K. version, saying in a statement that the project will be an “immediate priority” for the firm’s new head of factual entertainment David Marshall.

The concept was developed by producers from China’s “A Taste of Guangdong” series and Clare Thompson, Beezr’s development consultant.

The idea “taps into so many things everyone is talking about right now – from reconnecting with nature, to food production, meat and where our meals come from,” said Beezr MD Alasdair MacCuish.

“In China, as here, there is also lots of concern about families no longer having time together to hang out, cook and learn from each other,” he said, adding: “We think it could work with other casts too – young millennials leaving home, older people or even celebrities.”