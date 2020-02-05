×

Glasgow’s Beezr Studios Options First Chinese Format ‘Little Chefs in the RV’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
The China Hustle TIFF
CREDIT: Courtesy of TIFF

Glasgow-based Beezr Studios has optioned a Chinese factual entertainment format called “Little Chefs in the RV” from Guangdong TV. The deal marks the channel’s first format sale, and the production company’s first international acquisition.

The series follows families with children as they travel the country in campervans, cooking and learning as they go about farming, foraging and different ingredients. It will be produced in China this summer, while Beezr develops and pitches the U.K. version, saying in a statement that the project will be an “immediate priority” for the firm’s new head of factual entertainment David Marshall.

The concept was developed by producers from China’s “A Taste of Guangdong” series and Clare Thompson, Beezr’s development consultant.

The idea “taps into so many things everyone is talking about right now – from reconnecting with nature, to food production, meat and where our meals come from,” said Beezr MD Alasdair MacCuish.

“In China, as here, there is also lots of concern about families no longer having time together to hang out, cook and learn from each other,” he said, adding: “We think it could work with other casts too – young millennials leaving home, older people or even celebrities.”

More TV

  • The China Hustle TIFF

    Glasgow's Beezr Studios Options First Chinese Format 'Little Chefs in the RV'

    Glasgow-based Beezr Studios has optioned a Chinese factual entertainment format called “Little Chefs in the RV” from Guangdong TV. The deal marks the channel’s first format sale, and the production company’s first international acquisition. The series follows families with children as they travel the country in campervans, cooking and learning as they go about farming, [...]

  • The Volunteer

    'Brexit: The Uncivil War' Producers Pick Up Int'l Rights to WWII Bio ‘Volunteer’

    House Productions, the indie production company founded by former Film4 boss Tessa Ross and ex-Working Title exec Juliette Howell, has acquired the international film and TV rights to Jack Fairweather’s critically acclaimed biography “The Volunteer.” The team behind the Emmy-nominated HBO and Channel 4 drama “Brexit: The Uncivil War,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, secured a multi-territory [...]

  • Sara Johnson

    'Vienna Blood' Producer Endor Hires Former Fox Networks Group Exec Sara Johnson

    Red Arrow Studios-backed Endor Productions has hired former Fox Networks Group (FNG) exec Sara Johnson as creative director. Led by managing director Hilary Bevan Jones, the TV-focused Endor’s recent series include “Vienna Blood” for Germany’s ZDF and Austria’s ORF, which was acquired by the BBC and PBS; two seasons of Matthew Parkhill’s “Deep State” for [...]

  • Gene Reynolds Dead

    Gene Reynolds, Co-Creator of 'MASH,' Dies at 96

    Six-time Emmy winner Gene Reynolds, known for his writing, directing and producing for the lauded socially conscious 1970s TV shows “MASH” and “Lou Grant,” died Monday in Burbank, Calif. He was 96. Starting in 1993, Reynolds served four years as president of the Directors Guild of America, which confirmed his death. Asked to produce a [...]

  • CBS

    CBS Orders Comedy Pilots From 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Writers, 'Will & Grace' Creators

    CBS has picked up three more multi-camera pilots and one single-camera comedy pilot for the 2020-2021 season. The first hails from writers and executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the co-creators of “Will & Grace.” Their CBS pilot is titled “Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe.” Wolfe is described as an unfiltered, irreverent, powerful businesswoman [...]

  • Danielle Deadwyler

    TV News Roundup: Danielle Deadwyler Joins HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' Adaptation

    In today’s TV news roundup, Danielle Deadwyler joined the cast of HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” adaptation and Netflix unveiled a teaser for “Altered Carbon” Season 2. CASTING Danielle Deadwyler has joined the cast of the HBO Max adaptation of “Station Eleven” in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. She will play Miranda Carroll, the author [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad