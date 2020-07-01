‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Reboot Set at Comedy Central Under New Animation Deal With Mike Judge

Beavis and Butt-Head are returning to TV.

Comedy Central announced Wednesday that the world’s favorite slacker teens are getting a reimagining at the cable network courtesy of original series creator Mike Judge. Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the show as part of a new animation deal with Judge and 3 Arts Entertainment. The deal also includes potential spin-offs and specials.

As with the original series, Judge is set to write, produce and provide the voices for both iconic characters.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge.

The series officially launched in 1993 on fellow ViacomCBS cable network MTV. It featured the titular duo offering satirical commentary on youth and adolescence. The show proved to be a cultural phenomenon, generating strong reactions both positive and negative.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central” says Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Group at ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

The show marks a return to animation for Judge, who most recently co-created the live-action HBO comedy series “Silicon Valley.” He is also known for co-creating the hit Fox animated comedy “King of the Hill,” which ran for 13 seasons and over 250 episodes. Judge is also known for his work on films such as “Office Space” and “Idiocracy.”

He is currently under an overall deal at HBO, which covers all forms of television except animation. Under that deal, he is developing the shows “A5” and “Qualityland.”

He is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Morris Yorn.

This marks the second time “Beavis and Butt-Head” has been brought back to television. After it originally ended in 1997 after seven seasons, MTV revived it for an eighth season in 2011. Paramount Pictures released the film “Beavis & Butt-Head Do America” in 1996. “Daria,” a spinoff featuring “Beavis & Butt-Head” character Daria Morgendorffer, aired on MTV for five seasons.

It was announced earlier this month that a “Daria” spinoff focused on the character Jodie starring Tracee Ellis Ross would be moving to Comedy Central after originally being set up at MTV.