‘Beat Shazam’ Renewed for Season 4 at Fox

“Beat Shazam” has been picked up for a fourth season at Fox. Jamie Foxx will return as host and executive producer, while his daughter Corinne will also return as the show’s deejay.

The game show pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win one million dollars.

Per Fox, the series averaged 3.2 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing in its third season. It was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Foxx, Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, and Lauren Zalaznick serve as executive producers.

The renewal comes as Fox makes more of a push into the unscripted space. The network found remarkable success with its adaptation of the South Korean format “The Masked Singer,” on which Foxx will appear as a guest panelist in the show’s third season premiere immediately after the Super Bowl. The network has already greenlit a spinoff of “The Masked Singer” titled “The Masked Dancer,” which will see celebrity contestants performing unique dances while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks. The audience will then try to determine their identities.

Other alternative shows at Fox include the upcoming competition series “LEGO Masters” as well as “Ultimate Tag.” WWE’s “SmackDown Live” also began airing on Fox back in October.