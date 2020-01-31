×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Beat Shazam’ Renewed for Season 4 at Fox

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
BEAT SHAZAM: Host Jamie Foxx (C) with contestants in the all-new "Episode Eleven" episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Tuesday, Aug. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. ©2018 FOX Broadcasting
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Beat Shazam” has been picked up for a fourth season at Fox. Jamie Foxx will return as host and executive producer, while his daughter Corinne will also return as the show’s deejay.

The game show pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win one million dollars.

Per Fox, the series averaged 3.2 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing in its third season. It was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Foxx, Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, and Lauren Zalaznick serve as executive producers.

The renewal comes as Fox makes more of a push into the unscripted space. The network found remarkable success with its adaptation of the South Korean format “The Masked Singer,” on which Foxx will appear as a guest panelist in the show’s third season premiere immediately after the Super Bowl. The network has already greenlit a spinoff of “The Masked Singer” titled “The Masked Dancer,” which will see celebrity contestants performing unique dances while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks. The audience will then try to determine their identities.

Other alternative shows at Fox include the upcoming competition series “LEGO Masters” as well as “Ultimate Tag.” WWE’s “SmackDown Live” also began airing on Fox back in October.

More TV

  • BEAT SHAZAM: Host Jamie Foxx (C)

    'Beat Shazam' Renewed for Season 4 at Fox

    “Beat Shazam” has been picked up for a fourth season at Fox. Jamie Foxx will return as host and executive producer, while his daughter Corinne will also return as the show’s deejay. The game show pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs [...]

  • Baby Yoda The Mandolorian

    Media Giants Make Smaller Moves With an Eye Toward Future Gains in Streaming Era

    Maybe the empire can strike back. Or at least strike anew. Over the past few months, a number of developments have emerged for traditional media companies that indicate a spirit of reinvention and experimentation is spreading across the industry. There’s a new willingness to take a hard look at long-standing operations and make big and [...]

  • indebted

    'Indebted': TV Review

    “Indebted,” NBC’s new sitcom, has the virtue of a top-of-the-line cast. Now if only it could figure out what to do with them. Fran Drescher makes a return to network comedy as half of a couple (along with Steven Weber) who’ve blown through their savings on luxuries with no clear plan on how to spend [...]

  • Inward Investment Lifts Production Spend in

    Inward Investment Lifts TV and Film Production Spend in Ireland to $395 Million

    Production spend in Ireland rose by 162% to €357 million ($395 million) in 2019, according to the country’s TV, film and animation agency Screen Ireland. Inward investment projects such as Netflix’s “Nightflyers,” BBC3 and Hulu drama “Normal People,” Apple TV Plus sci-fi series “Foundation,” and feature film “The Green Knight” accounted for €261 million (€289 [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Good Place' Goes

    TV Ratings: 'The Good Place' Goes Out on a High

    NBC’s “The Good Place” signed off last night after after seasons to its highest rating and total viewership for 12 weeks. The series finale scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.3 million total viewers, its best tally in both demographic since the season 4 premiere back in September. Following the finale, the network [...]

  • Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Sets Podcast Pact

    Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Sets Podcast Pact With iHeartMedia

    Geoffrey Zakarian, a chef and restaurateur who is regular on Food Network, has set a podcast pact with iHeartMedia. Zakarian’s Corner Table Entertainment banner will produce a podcast featuring Zakarian interviewing “best in class” notables from various sectors with a focus on the elements of success. Zakarian plans to record the first batch of episodes [...]

  • Imelda Staunton

    'The Crown' Will End After Season 5 With Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth

    “The Crown” will end after season five, in which Imelda Staunton is to play Queen Elizabeth, Variety has confirmed. The historical drama from Sony-backed Left Bank Pictures, once believed to be an open-ended pursuit that could see the inclusion of Meghan Markle and her new family, will end with Staunton, who had been rumored to be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad