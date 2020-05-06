BBC Agrees New Terms of Trade with Indie Producers to Bolster BBC iPlayer

After months of negotiations, the BBC and Pact have agreed new terms of trade that give the broadcaster an automatic 12-month window to play shows made by independent producers on its BBC iPlayer streaming platform.

The new terms of trade will transform what the BBC can show on BBC iPlayer, allowing it to compete more effectively with streaming rivals such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Currently, content is only guaranteed to be on the iPlayer for 30 days, unless by separate negotiation.

The BBC will receive an automatic 12-month BBC iPlayer window on all content it commissions within its initial payment. This will come at no extra upfront charge to the BBC.

In return, independent producers will receive enhanced back-end on shows the BBC commissions. The BBC back-end on U.K. sales during license periods has dropped from 25% to 20%, while BBC back-end on all other exploitation, including international sales, has fallen from 15% to 10%.

The terms come into effect for entirely new commissions from Monday.

Separate discussions will take place over children’s content, while content commissioned by BBC Three for both linear and online publication will retain its current initial iPlayer window set out in the terms of trade.

Tony Hall, BBC director-general, said: “Not only have we reaffirmed our commitment to supporting independent UK producers, we have also ensured licence fee payers have access to the best content for at least a year on BBC iPlayer. Everybody wins.”

Sara Geater, All3Media COO and Pact chair, said: “The terms of trade are the lifeblood of the U.K. indie sector and I’m delighted we have reached a mutually beneficial agreement with the BBC which gives them the flexibility to increase exploitation of the programs across the iPlayer as well as their linear services.

“This is obviously crucial at a time of increased competition from the global SVOD players.”