BBC Cancels Simon Cowell’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ After Two Seasons

The BBC has canceled Simon Cowell’s dance format “The Greatest Dancer,” produced by Syco and Fremantle, after two seasons on air.

“The Greatest Dancer” sees previously undiscovered dance acts perform live weekly for dance captains Cheryl Tweedy, Oti Mabuse, “Glee’s” Matthew Morrison and Todrick Hall and a studio audience in a competition to win £50,000 ($62,000) and a chance to perform on “Strictly Come Dancing.” The series was hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, and aired on flagship channel BBC One.

Despite appealing to younger audiences, the second season struggled in the ratings, drawing a reported 2.8 million viewers for its final month. The dance show also faced stiff competition from ITV hit “The Masked Singer” on Saturday nights.

A BBC spokesman confirmed the cancellation to Variety in a statement: “Whilst there are no plans for a further series of ‘The Greatest Dancer,’ we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One.”

“The Greatest Dancer” was notable for being Cowell’s first project with the BBC, following his success with “Britain’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor“ on rival ITV.

News of the show’s cancellation comes in the same month that Fremantle and Syco announced the format is being remade in China. They have teamed with Shanghai Media Group to develop “The Magnificent Dancer” for China’s Dragon TV.