×

BBC Signs Up for Shaun the Sheep’s ‘Winter’s Tale’

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Winter's Tale
CREDIT: Aardman

BBC One has signed up for a half-hour Christmas special of “Shaun the Sheep” from stop-motion animation specialists Aardman.

“A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep” (w/t) sees Shaun’s seasonal excitement turn to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to the disappearance of his cousin Timmy.

Originally a spin off from Aardman’s hit “Wallace and Gromit” franchise, the “Shaun the Sheep” series has aired on the BBC since 2007, spawning two movies and a previous Christmas special, “Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas,” which aired in 2015.

The half-hour special will start shooting in late 2020, and will air at Christmas 2021.

The story of “A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep” comes from Giles Pilbrow and Mark Burton, with the script also written by Pilbrow. It is directed by Steve Cox, produced by Richard Beek and executive produced by Mark Burton, Sarah Cox and Carla Shelley.

Sue Deeks, head of BBC program acquisitions, said: “Aardman lovingly produce stories with warmth, personality and humour, so we are truly delighted that, following the huge success of ‘The Farmer’s Llamas,’ the next project in our continuing relationship is another wonderful ‘Shaun the Sheep’ special.”

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, added: “Aardman films have come to be synonymous with the festive period, which is a real honor.”

More TV

  • A Winter's Tale

    BBC Signs Up for Shaun the Sheep's 'Winter's Tale'

    BBC One has signed up for a half-hour Christmas special of “Shaun the Sheep” from stop-motion animation specialists Aardman. “A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep” (w/t) sees Shaun’s seasonal excitement turn to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to the disappearance of his cousin Timmy. Originally [...]

  • House of Magic

    'Presto! School of Magic' Ordered by French TV Network M6, Canal Plus

    French TV networks M6 and Canal Plus have boarded “Presto! School of Magic,” an animated comedy series produced by TeamTo and based on the popular film delivered by N’Wave Studio. TeamTo is producing the series with Belgian banners Panache and La Compagnie Cinématographique. “Presto! School of Magic” features a band of talented and curious kids who dream [...]

  • A Bit of a Stretch

    'Alex Rider' Producer Eleventh Hour Options Prison Memoir 'A Bit of a Stretch'

    Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films has optioned documentary maker Chris Atkins’s prison diaries “A Bit of a Stretch.” The book covers Atkins’s time in notorious U.K. prison HMP Wandsworth – one of Europe’s oldest and largest prisons – where he served a five-year sentence for a tax scheme related to funding one of his [...]

  • Nataly Kudiabor and Tyron Ricketts

    UFA Fiction Links with Tyron Ricketts' Panthertainment to Tell More Representative Stories

    UFA Fiction is partnering with actor-producer Tyron Ricketts and his Berlin-based Panthertainment to produce films and series for the global market focusing on stories from people of color. UFA Fiction producer Nataly Kudiabor (pictured, left) will work with the Austrian-born Ricketts (right), one of Germany’s most successful black actors, on developing and overseeing projects Panthertainment [...]

  • Vienna Blood

    Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Mulls Red Arrow Studios Sale, Decision Expected in Weeks

    ProSiebenSat.1 is set to announce in the coming weeks whether or not it will sell its transatlantic subsidiary Red Arrow Studios. In September, the German media giant launched a strategic review of the production and distribution division with the aim of selling it or forming a partnership with other potential investors. A final decision had [...]

  • ‘Vikings’ Creator Breaks Down the Midseason

    ‘Vikings’ Creator Breaks Down the Midseason Finale's Bloody Battle

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Best Laid Plans,” the midseason finale of the sixth season of “Vikings.” The Rus have officially invaded Vikings territory. On Wednesday night’s midseason finale of the History series, Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) and Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) landed at King Harald Finehair’s (Peter Franzén) [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On

    'The Bachelor' Recap: A Soap Opera in Santiago

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the sixth episode of “The Bachelor” Season 24. The ten remaining women headed to Santiago! The sixth episode of Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” opened with the women gathered for lunch before he invited Hannah Ann Sluss for the first one-on-one in Chile. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad