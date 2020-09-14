BBC’s ‘One of Us’ to Get Indian Adaptation for Disney’s Hotstar

BBC Studios India is adapting BAFTA and Royal Television Society-nominated series “One of Us” in the Telugu language for Disney’s Indian streaming platform Hotstar.

“One of Us” focuses on the mysterious murders of childhood sweethearts, who are found dead in their home soon after their honeymoon. The two families are then forced to contend with their grief, as they search for answers and unearth consequences that hang over all of them, bringing ideas of honesty, loyalty and family into question.

The four-part series was originally written by Harry and Jack Williams, the writing duo behind acclaimed British drama “The Missing.” It aired on BBC One in the U.K. and is available internationally on Netflix.

This is the first time that BBC Studios India is entering the Indian regional scripted market. Previous local versions of BBC shows, including “Criminal Justice,” “Doctor Foster” adaptation “Out of Love” and “The Office,” all for Hotstar, have been in the Hindi language.

Sameer Gogate, business head of production, India, BBC Studios, said: “Hotstar is known for its focus on premium dramas and we are delighted to work with them again to deliver another high-end thriller. The great thing about adaptations are their world-wide appeal that transverse everything from cultures, to boundaries, and languages – and yet stay true to the essence of the story. We are very proud to be able to present ‘One of Us’ to the Telugu audience.”

At the recent ContentAsia awards, “Out of Love” was nominated in the best TV format adaptation (scripted) category. Rasika Dugal won the award for best female lead in a TV program for her role in the show.

BBC Studios’ Indian format adaptations include “Tonight’s The Night” (“Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi”) and “Dancing With The Stars” (“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”).