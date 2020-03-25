×

BBC Halts Job Cut Plans Amid Coronavirus Crisis

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shutterstock

U.K. broadcaster the BBC has temporarily put on hold a restructuring plan that would have axed 450 jobs in its news division and saved the corporation £80 million ($94 million) by 2022.

The restructuring plan was announced in January. On Wednesday, BBC director general Tony Hall informed staff that this has been paused for now. The corporation is now focusing on timely delivery of coronavirus news and related programming to its audience.

BBC programs affected by the plans include BBC Two’s “Newsnight,” “BBC Radio 5 Live” and the BBC World Service’s “World Update” program. “Politics Live” and “Victoria Derbyshire” are already off air.

Last week, the BBC put on hold plans to make some folks over the age of 75 pay for TV license fee, pushing the date back from June 1 to August. The corporation also announced a revamp of its programming schedule in order to keep audiences “informed, educated and entertained.”

“We all know these are challenging times for each and every one of us,” Hall had said at that time. “As the national broadcaster, the BBC has a special role to play at this time of national need.”

The restructure announced in January was designed to reduce duplication and to stop stories only appearing on one of the BBC’s many outlets or platforms. The changes would also have meant a reduction in the overall number of stories covered by the BBC.

Fran Unsworth, BBC director of news and current affairs, had said then: “We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money. We are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital.”

More TV

  • James Corden Grammys

    James Corden, CBS Plan Primetime 'Late Late Show' Special

    Add James Corden to the list of late-night hosts experimenting with new formats as TV networks grapple with the spread of coronavirus. CBS said it will air a new primetime special from its “Late Late Show” host on Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. eastern. “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special,” will feature the [...]

  • 'Angry Birds' Animated Series Ordered at

    'Angry Birds' Animated Series Ordered at Netflix

    Angry Birds are preparing to launch themselves in the direction of Netflix. The streamer has issued a 40-episode series order for animated series “Angry Birds: Summer Madness,” based on the irate avian video game characters. Each episode of the series, which is slated to launch sometime in 2021, will last 11 minutes and take comedic and [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Finale

    TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Finale Matches Season High 7.9 Million Viewers

    The dramatic season 4 finale of “This Is Us” delivered plenty of surprises as well as strong ratings numbers for NBC. Tuesday night’s episode scored a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, its highest mark since Oct. 2019, and 7.9 million total viewers, matching the premiere for a season high. That represents a 21% ratings bump [...]

  • paradigm talent agency

    Paradigm Layoffs Hit Senior Agents in Music, Movie and TV Literature

    Layoffs at talent agency Paradigm have hit employees of every rank, multiple sources told Variety — including top agents in music and motion picture and TV literature — as fallout from coronavirus continues to mount. More than 100 agency staffers were pink-slipped last Friday, individuals familiar with the company said, among them New York-based music [...]

  • BBC Pauses Staff Cutbacks

    BBC Halts Job Cut Plans Amid Coronavirus Crisis

    U.K. broadcaster the BBC has temporarily put on hold a restructuring plan that would have axed 450 jobs in its news division and saved the corporation £80 million ($94 million) by 2022. The restructuring plan was announced in January. On Wednesday, BBC director general Tony Hall informed staff that this has been paused for now. [...]

  • Time Square Empty Coronavirus

    How the Coronavirus Crisis Is Tying the U.S. Ad Market in Knots

    TV commercials have long been the surest bet on Madison Avenue. Suddenly, they’re looking more like a risky gambit. One ad recently making the rounds in these uncertain days of coronavirus was a spot from Mint Mobile, a wireless carrier that aims for young customers and is partially owned by actor Ryan Reynolds. The commercial, [...]

  • Mediapro to Compensate for Layoff, Execs

    Mediapro Plans Compensation for 1,200 Temporary Layoffs, Executives Take 50% Cut

    Mediapro, one of Spain’s most prolific production entities, will temporarily lay off 1,200 employees and implement the country’s ERTE program, which was put in place to cover salaries for citizens unable to work during the country’s now two-week-old lockdown. The announcement came in an internal memo to employees and was later confirmed to Variety by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad