BBC to Cut 450 Jobs in News Division

The BBC is to cut 450 jobs in its news operation as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

The BBC, which remains the U.K.’s most widely consumed source of news, said it planned to reorganise its newsroom along a ‘story-led’ model, focusing on news stories more than on programmes or platforms.

This is designed to reduce duplication and to stop stories only appearing on one of the BBC’s many outlets or platforms.

The changes will also mean a reduction in the overall number of stories covered by the BBC.

The cuts are part of an attempt by BBC News to save £80m by 2022, caused by funding pressures on the BBC including the last licence fee settlement.

BBC News has already saved about £40m of this and said the changes announced today should complete the savings.

As part of the cuts there will be a reduction in the number of films produced by the late evening news programme “Newsnight,” which will lead to post closures on the BBC Two programme.

There will also be job closures at radio station BBC Radio 5 Live and the “World Update” programme on the World Service.

Fran Unsworth, BBC director of news and current affairs, said: “We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money. We are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital.

“Our duty as a publicly funded broadcaster is to inform, educate, and entertain every citizen. But there are many people in this country that we are not serving well enough.