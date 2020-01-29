×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC to Cut 450 Jobs in News Division

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BBC

The BBC is to cut 450 jobs in its news operation as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

The BBC, which remains the U.K.’s most widely consumed source of news, said it planned to reorganise its newsroom along a ‘story-led’ model, focusing on news stories more than on programmes or platforms.

This is designed to reduce duplication and to stop stories only appearing on one of the BBC’s many outlets or platforms.

The changes will also mean a reduction in the overall number of stories covered by the BBC.

The cuts are part of an attempt by BBC News to save £80m by 2022, caused by funding pressures on the BBC including the last licence fee settlement.

BBC News has already saved about £40m of this and said the changes announced today should complete the savings.

As part of the cuts there will be a reduction in the number of films produced by the late evening news programme “Newsnight,” which will lead to post closures on the BBC Two programme.

There will also be job closures at radio station BBC Radio 5 Live and the “World Update” programme on the World Service.

Fran Unsworth, BBC director of news and current affairs, said: “We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money. We are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital.

“Our duty as a publicly funded broadcaster is to inform, educate, and entertain every citizen. But there are many people in this country that we are not serving well enough.

 

More TV

  • BBC to Cut 450 Jobs in

    BBC to Cut 450 Jobs in News Division

    The BBC is to cut 450 jobs in its news operation as part of a cost-cutting exercise. The BBC, which remains the U.K.’s most widely consumed source of news, said it planned to reorganise its newsroom along a ‘story-led’ model, focusing on news stories more than on programmes or platforms. This is designed to reduce [...]

  • Bud Light Asks Super Bowl Viewers

    Bud Light Asks Super Bowl Viewers to Pick the Ad They Want to See

    Most Super Bowl advertisers put a glitzy commercial in the game and hope for the best. Anheuser-Busch wants viewers to have a stake in the pitch that gets presented on Game Day. Bud Light made two different ads starring Post Malone, and is asking fans to help pick which of the pair ought to run [...]

  • good-morning-america-strahan

    At 'Good Morning America,' Robin Roberts Maintains Her 'X-Factor'

    Robin Roberts used to play basketball in college. She says she’s still building muscles while working at “Good Morning America.” The ABC morning program is many things all at once. It’s a news program. It’s a pillar of the economics of ABC’s parent Walt Disney. And increasingly these days, it is a broader media entity [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA Unveils Guidelines for Intimacy Coordinators

    SAG-AFTRA has unveiled the guidelines for intimacy coordinators who are on sets when union members’ work involves nudity and simulated sex. The union released “Standards and Protocols for the Use of Intimacy Coordinators” on Wednesday, six months after announcing that it would standardize the guidelines for such scenes. “SAG-AFTRA believes that implementation of these standards [...]

  • BTS The Late Late Show with

    BTS Goes Into the Woods With James Corden for 'Black Swan' Live TV Debut (Watch)

    BTS took James Corden back into the woods for the live television premiere of the group’s new “Black Swan,” unfolding on a deep-forest set two nights after their Grammys debut, which was also the subject of a short interview on the late-night show. Speaking of their appearance on the Grammys, the group said, “Everything about [...]

  • Verizon Fios to Carry Bloomberg Television

    Verizon Fios to Carry Bloomberg Television

    Verizon Fios will start to offer Bloomberg Television as of January 29, extending the U.S. reach of the business-focused news network. Fios TV customers can be found in New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston and other homes on the east coast,. Bloomberg says its TV network is available in more than 433 million homes worldwide. Bloomberg [...]

  • NBC International Studios Strikes First Look

    NBCUniversal International Studios strikes first look deal with StoryHunter

    NBCUniversal International Studios has inked a multi-year first look deal with audio and short form video start-up StoryHunter. The agreement will see the Studio develop both scripted and unscripted television content from original StoryHunter IP. StoryHunter will also work with International Studios’ production companies including Carnival, Heyday Television, Monkey and Working Title Television on off-television exploitation of their shows including podcasts and social media activity. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad