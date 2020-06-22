BBC to Invest $124 Million of Content Spend on Diverse Productions, Talent

U.K. public service broadcaster BBC has set out a ‘Creative Diversity Commitment’ that will see the corporation spend £100 million ($124 million) of its existing commissioning budget over three years on diverse and inclusive content.

The fund will apply to a range of genres, and will also include children’s programming, education and current affairs. It will support the BBC’s Diversity Code of Practice, and commit the corporation to create content with at least two of the following three priorities: diverse stories and portrayal on-screen; diverse production teams and talent; and diverse-led production companies. Progress will be reported in the BBC’s Annual Report.

The BBC will also instate a mandatory 20% diverse-talent target across all new network commissions from April 2021.

The commitment comes just one day after more than 3,500 members of the U.K.’s film and TV industry, including “Luther” star Idris Elba, “I May Destroy You” creator Michaela Coel and actor Colin Firth, signed an open letter demanding “strategic commitments” to representation.

“With this commitment, the BBC is throwing open its doors more widely than ever to diverse stories and diverse storytellers,” said the org. “The media industry is not changing fast enough. The BBC has been committed to creative diversity and inclusion for 100 years; but we now want to go further.”

Outdoing BBC director general Tony Hall said, “The senseless killing of George Floyd — and what it tells us about the stain of systemic racism — has had a profound impact on all of us. It’s made us question ourselves about what more we can do to help tackle racism — and drive inclusion within our organization and in society as a whole.

“This is our response — it’s going to drive change in what we make and who makes it. It’s a big leap forward, and we’ll have more to announce in the coming weeks.”

June Sarpong, newly installed director of creative diversity, added: “I came to the BBC as an outsider. Before joining, I had an idea of this being an organization that did not want to change. What I found was something different: an organization that had ambitious goals for diversity and inclusion but didn’t know how to reach them. This commitment will help to drive real change that will be felt by all audiences. It will also create a strong framework to help diverse storytellers succeed at all levels of the industry.

“As director of creative diversity, I’m pleased that we’re announcing this fund as the first of a series of bold steps that will help make the BBC an instrument of real change. As a black woman, I feel and share in the pain that so many are feeling worldwide. It makes it all the more important that we show up now not just with words but with meaningful action.”

Recalling a conversation with “Small Axe” director Steve McQueen, Charlotte Moore, director of content, said the filmmaker had challenged her and the BBC to set “meaningful targets and take proper action.”

“He was right. Today’s announcement represents a truly transformational commitment to both on and off screen representation. Concrete, tangible action is the only way we can bring about real sustainable change,” said Moore.

The BBC will also set out further plans in other production areas in the coming weeks, in addition to a host of other action items on the org’s list going forward: