‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie Unveils First Look at Batsuit

“Batwoman” star Javicia Leslie has revealed the first look at Gotham’s new hero, Ryan Wilder. The actor teased an image on Friday via Instagram in which she is suited up in her cape and cowl.

“Look out, Gotham. I’m suited up and ready to go,” she wrote. “But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit.”

Leslie will portray a new character on the CW series, described as likable, goofy and untamed. She is nothing like her predecessor Kate Kane, previously portrayed by Ruby Rose, who shocked fans when she announced her departure from the show in May.

The new hero spent years as a drug-runner, dodging Gotham City police and masking her pain with bad habits. Ryan is also an out lesbian, raw, passionate and fallible, defying the all-American hero stereotype.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie previously said of portraying Ryan.

“Batwoman” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Caroline Dries developed the series and served as executive producer for season one with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. The show is based on characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger for DC.

The second season of “Batwoman” is currently in production in Vancouver. The show is scheduled to return in January on The CW.