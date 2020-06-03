‘Batwoman’ to Bring in New Character to Replace Kate Kane Following Ruby Rose Exit

“Batwoman” could have a completely new lead character once the second season begins.

Variety has confirmed that The CW and Warner Bros. Television are looking to cast a completely new character to play the titular superhero for the show’s second season. According to a leaked casting notice, the new lead character is currently named Ryan Wilder. She is described as:

“She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

News of the casting comes after series lead Ruby Rose shocked fans when she announced her departure from the series in May.

Variety previously reported that Rose left the series due to the heavy workload caused by being the series lead. Given the sudden nature of it, speculation has been rampant as to the reason for Rose’s exit from the series. It was speculated that it had something to do with pain associated with an emergency surgery Rose underwent for two herniated discs, but a source familiar with the situation tells Variety that Rose’s decision “had nothing to do with her health or injury.”

Rose has also been open about her mental health issues in the past. Back in October, she posted on Instagram “I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life.” She went on to say that she had attempted suicide multiple times and had been hospitalized at different times in her life.

“Batwoman” was renewed for a second season back in January. The show previously centered on Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne and an out lesbian who assumes the mantle of Batwoman to protect Gotham City.