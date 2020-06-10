‘Batwoman’ Showrunner Says Series Will Not Kill Off Kate Kane in Season 2

“Batwoman” showrunner Caroline Dries reassured fans on Wednesday that there are no plans to kill off the character of Kate Kane following the exit of series lead Ruby Rose.

“As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I’m well aware of the ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope and I have no interest in participating in it,” Dries tweeted. “That’s why it’s important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman. Like you, I love Kate Kane – she’s the reason I wanted to do the show. We’ll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two. I don’t want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that.”

Rumors began circulating that there were plans to kill off Kane as the series is actively looking to cast a new lead character. According to a casting notice that leaked last week, the new character is currently named Ryan Wilder. Sources say she could be played by a woman of color with LGBTQ+ actresses encouraged to audition for the role.

Variety previously reported that Rose left the series due to the heavy workload caused by being the series lead. Given the sudden nature of it, speculation has been rampant as to the reason for Rose’s exit from the series. It was speculated that it had something to do with pain associated with an emergency surgery Rose underwent for two herniated discs, but a source familiar with the situation tells Variety that Rose’s decision “had nothing to do with her health or injury.”

Rose has also been open about her mental health issues in the past. Back in October, she posted on Instagram “I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life.” She went on to say that she had attempted suicide multiple times and had been hospitalized at different times in her life.

“Batwoman” was renewed for a second season back in January. The show previously centered on Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne and an out lesbian who assumes the mantle of Batwoman to protect Gotham City.