Why ‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Left the CW Series

Ruby Rose’s surprise exit from the CW series “Batwoman” stemmed from an ill fit between star and production.

According to multiple sources, Rose was unhappy with the long hours required of her as the series lead, which led to friction on the set. It was thus decided by her and the network and studio, Warner Bros. Television, that they would part ways.

Reps for Rose, Warner Bros., and The CW declined to comment.

Rose’s time on “Batwoman” marked the first TV starring role of her career. She previously appeared on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and has appeared in supporting roles in several films to date.

Given the sudden nature of it, speculation has been rampant as to the reason for Rose’s exit from the series. It was speculated that it had something to do with pain associated with an emergency surgery Rose underwent for two herniated discs, but a source familiar with the situation tells Variety that Rose’s decision “had nothing to do with her health or injury.”

Rose has also been open about her mental health issues in the past. Back in October, she posted on Instagram “I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life.” She went on to say that she had attempted suicide multiple times and had been hospitalized at different times in her life.

In a statement issued announcing Rose’s departure, the studio, network, and Berlanti Productions said they would be seeking “a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

“Batwoman” was renewed for a second season back in January. The show centers on Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne and an out lesbian who assumes the titular mantle of Batwoman to protect Gotham City.