‘Batwoman’ PA Seriously Injured in On-Set Accident

A production assistant on The CW series “Batwoman” was seriously injured last week during an accident on the show’s set in Vancouver.

Amanda Smith suffered severe spinal injuries on March 11 — ahead of the show suspending production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — when the bucket of a boom lift lowered onto her head. According to a GoFundMe set up in Smith’s name, she “has a burst T-12, and a T-11 ASIA A. She underwent a T-11-T-12 Laminectomy, and is fused from T-10-L2. She is currently paralyzed and cannot feel anything from the waist down.”

At the time of this publishing, the GoFundMe has already raised over $50,000 out of a goal of $100,000. According to the Vancouver Sun, Smith was unable to hear the lift coming down above her due to the noise from traffic above where filming was taking place. In addition to her work as a PA, Smith also performs as a standup comedian.

“A valued member of the ‘Batwoman’ production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver,” series producer Warner Bros. Television said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery. We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees.”

“Batwoman” is part of the so-called “Arrow”-verse at CW, an interconnected group of shows built around DC Comics characters. “Batwoman,” which stars Ruby Rose in the lead role, is the latest addition to the “Arrow”-verse, having launched last year.